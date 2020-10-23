Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DASH & LILY on Netflix

This holiday season, dare to fall in love.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Official trailer for Dash & Lily, based on the New York Times bestseller "Dash & Lily's Book of Dares," coming to Netflix on November 10.

Watch the trailer below!

