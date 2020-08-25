Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for BOOKMARKS: CELEBRATING BLACK VOICES

A live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes.

Aug. 25, 2020  

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices is a live-action collection of twelve five minute episodes featuring prominent Black celebrities and artists reading children's books from Black authors that highlight the Black experience.

Watch the official trailer below!

Hosted by Marley Dias (author and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign), the collection of books and conversations center around themes of identity, respect, justice, and action -- providing families a toolset to start meaningful conversations with kids about difficult topics through short-form book-based content.

