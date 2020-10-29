VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for ALICE IN BORDERLAND on Netflix

Get ready for heart-pounding thrills on a Hollywood scale!

Get ready for heart-pounding thrills on a Hollywood scale! The Netflix Original Series "Alice in Borderland" starts December 10th, only on Netflix! The series also boasts a star-studded cast, including Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya.

Watch the trailer below.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You