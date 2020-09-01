VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA on Netflix
A dreamlike portrait of a vibrant 15-year-old girl whose shooting death sparks the 1992 L.A. Riots.
Watch the trailer below.
The killing of Latasha Harlins became a flashpoint for the 1992 LA uprising. This documentary evocatively explores the 15-year-old's life and dreams.
