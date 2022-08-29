Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Official Teaser for HBO's Original Documentary Series THE VOW Part Two

THE VOW Part Two offers an exclusive view into Keith Raniere's innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman.

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 

The HBO Original six-part documentary series THE VOW Part Two, directed by EmmyÂ®-winning and Academy AwardÂ® nominated Jehane Noujaim, debuts MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes on subsequent Mondays on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Synopsis:

Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, THE VOW Part Two offers an exclusive view into Raniere's innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group's founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys battle with opposing views of justice in a case caught in the national spotlight.

In June 2019, NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere was convicted of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft, and production and possession of child pornography. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Credits: HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS presents THE VOW Part Two. Directed by Jehane Noujaim; series producer Rosadel Varela; produced by Mona Eldaief, Dan Hacker, Richard Hankin, John Miller-Monzon, and Claire Reade; co-produced by Marina Nieto Ritger and Hana Wuerker; executive produced by Karim Amer, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nina Fialkow, Lyn Davis Lear, Mike Lerner, and Jehane Noujaim. For HBO: executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.



