VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK

CBS Films has released a new trailer for SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK.

Inspired by one of the most terrifying children's book series of all time, SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn.

SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK is in theaters everywhere August 9, 2019





