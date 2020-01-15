VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for PETER RABBIT 2: THE RUNAWAY

In PETER RABBIT™ 2: THE RUNAWAY, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Watch the trailer below!

The film stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki with Margot Robbie and James Corden as "Peter Rabbit."

PETER RABBIT™ 2: THE RUNAWAY will be released in theaters on April 3, 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You