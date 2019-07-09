VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

If you think you know Dora...think again! Dora's going on her biggest adventure yet in the new trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, in theatres August 9!

Watch the trailer below!

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever - High School.

Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You