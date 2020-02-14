Advertisement

VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for 'Her Love is Killin' Me' from HUEY LEWIS AND THE NEWS

Jimmy and his pal Huey introduce the new star-studded music video for "Her Love is Killin' Me" from Huey Lewis and the News. Celebrity cameos from: Jimmy Kimmel, Brandon Flowers, Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Buffett, Michael Keaton, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rick Sutcliffe, Bruce Bochy, June Lockhart, Sal Iacono, Andy Garcia, Ray Benson, Chris Berman, Topher Grace, Brad Paisley, Sean Hayes, Joe Montana, Patrick Warburton, and Wendie Malick.

Watch the music video below!

Order their new album "Weather" here: https://hueylewisandthenews.lnk.to/we...

