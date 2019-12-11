VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for the Upcoming Series STARGIRL

Meet DC Universe / The CW's newest superhero STARGIRL!

View the first official trailer below.

The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, "Bella and the Bulldogs," "School of Rock," "The Goldbergs") as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Coming in Spring 2020, STARGIRL will make its debut first on DC Universe's digital subscription service, then broadcast on The CW the following day and streamed on The CW digital platforms the day after that.





