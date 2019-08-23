VIDEO: Watch the First Official Trailer for Disney's Live Action LADY AND THE TRAMP Remake

Variety debuts the first trailer for Disney's live-action "Lady and the Tramp" remake. Watch it below! Ready your dog-friendly bowl of spaghetti, Disney has debuted the first trailer for its live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp," starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux play the titular roles. The Disney classic follows an American cocker spaniel named Lady whose life is forever altered after her family welcomes a new baby. After she's set astray on the streets, she meets a stray named Tramp who steals her heart, and with whom she embarks on a romantic journey.

Janelle Monáe, Thomas Mann, and Kiersey Clemons also star.

According to Variety, Monáe will "reinvent" "The Siamese Cat Song," a track from the original movie which was criticized for its problematic depiction of Asian culture. She also has two original songs on the soundtrack.

Read the original story on Variety.

Watch the trailer below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You