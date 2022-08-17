VIDEO: Watch the DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Trailer Ahead of Today's Premiere

Mabuhay! Today, the inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines premieres with two episodes exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Also released TODAY is an all new, full-length sneak peek for the 10-part series. The trailer sees the queens go head-to-head with wig-snatching lewks, fuego fashion, and phenomenal poses - tune-in to the full episodes on WOWPP for the full story!

Also REVEALED is the stunning list of panel judges, including the iconic beauty mogul Patrick Starrr whose makeup line, ONE/SIZE is the title sponsor of this season.

Be sure to also tune-back-in to WOWPP on Friday, August 19, for the official after-show, Drag Race Philippines: Untucked. Two episodes will premiere on August 19 with a new episode dropping every Friday.

The inaugural season of Drag Race Philippines will feature the fiercest, most fabulous Filipino drag artists from all over the world. The series will be broadcast primarily in English with some portions in Tagalog. An official after-show, Drag Race Philippines: Untucked, will premiere with two episodes on August 19, 2022 with a new episode dropping every Friday.

Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, will host the ten-part series with the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren serving as judges.

The twelve sickening Filipino queens who will be competing for the title of the Philippines' First Drag Superstar include Brigiding, Corazon, Eva Le Queen, Gigi Era, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole, Prince, Turing, Viñas DeLuxe, Xilhouete.

Watch the new trailer here: