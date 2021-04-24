Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For SIBERIA, Starring Willem Dafoe

Siberia premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival and is now set for release this June in the US.

Apr. 24, 2021  

An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming film Siberia, starring Willem Dafoe.

Clint (Dafoe) tends a bar at a snowbound roadhouse whose patrons speak a language he doesn't understand, and things may not be what they seem. Desperate for answers, he drives a sled team to a nearby cave, but finds no peace. Are the spirits that confront him mere figments of his imagination - or will they slowly tear his body and soul to pieces?

This mind-blowing psychological thriller is directed by Abel Ferrara.

Check out the trailer below!

