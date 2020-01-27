VIDEO: Watch the 'Adventure Companions' Featurette from THE CALL OF THE WILD

Go behind-the-scenes of Twentieth Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" with the making-of featurette "Adventure Companions," debuting online today. The film, which opens in theaters nationwide on February 21, stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford, with advance tickets now on sale.

Watch the featurette below!

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, 20th Century Studios' "The Call of the Wild" vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Canadian Yukon during the GOLD RUSH of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master. As a live-action/animation hybrid, "The Call of the Wild" employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters. "The Call of the Wild" stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan and Bradley Whitford. Directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the novel by Jack London, the film was produced by Erwin Stoff, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a., with Diana Pokorny and Ryan Stafford serving as executive producers. Rated PG. Opens in theaters February 21.





