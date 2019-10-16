VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for the Fourth Season of THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE!

The fourth and final season of The Man in the High Castle, premiering Friday, November 15, will be rocked by war and revolution. THE RESISTANCE becomes a full-blown rebellion, driven by Juliana Crain's (Alexa Davalos) visions of a better world. A new Black insurgent movement emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel De La Fuente) will find himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family. Meanwhile, Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) will be drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, and the tantalizing possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken.

Based on Philip K. Dick's award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

The Man in the High Castle stars Alexa Davalos (Mob City), Joel De La Fuente (Hemlock Grove), Brennan Brown (Focus), Chelah Horsdal (You Me Her) and Jason O'Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), with Rufus Sewell (Victoria). Cast members joining for season four include Frances Turner (The Gifted), Clé Bennett (Homeland), Rich Ting (NCIS: Los Angeles), David Sakurai (Iron Fist), Carter MacIntyre (Benched) and Bruce Locke (Hero).

The series was developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files), with Ridley Scott (The Martian), David W. Zucker (The Good Wife), Richard Heus (Ugly Betty), Isa Dick Hackett (Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams), Wesley Strick (The Loft), Daniel Percival (Banished) and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) serving as executive producers for season four. Percival and Scarpa are co-showrunners for season four.





