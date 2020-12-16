VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for TRIBES OF EUROPA on Netflix

The future is not what you expected. The 2074 Europe is split into many Tribal states fighting for dominance. The three siblings Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) get caught in the middle of this bloody war and are forced to forge their own paths.

Watch the teaser for "Tribes of Europa" below!

