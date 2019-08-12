VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for THE MORNING SHOW on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser for The Morning Show, which stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.

Watch the teaser below!

The minute-long teaser provides a look of the morning show set as different characters speak via voice-over. The teaser doesn't show the characters Aniston and Witherspoon are playing, but it gives a glimpse at all of the forthcoming drama.

The Morning Show is set to premiere this fall on Apple TV+.





