VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for ALICE IN BORDERLAND on Netflix

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in this new series.

Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya star in this new series directed by Shinsuke Sato. Suddenly thrown into a mysterious world, they must take on games in order to survive. Netflix Original Series Alice in Borderland premieres December 10, only on Netflix.

