VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek at TRYING Season Two

Apple TV+ is excited to unveil a sneak peek clip from the season two premiere of "Trying," the critically acclaimed comedy starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, available Friday, May 21. The season will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

The season two premiere entitled "A Nice Boy," finds Nikki and Jason struggling to find the right child to adopt. In the second episode, "The Sun On Your Back," Nikki helps Karen (Sian Brooke) choose a wedding dress and Penny (Imelda Staunton) sends Nikki and Jason to a fancy dress party that could change their lives.

"Trying" season two debuts exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21. The eight-episode season will premiere with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. "Trying" has already been renewed for a third season.

In season two, "Trying" follows the continuing journey of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they navigate the adoption process. Having been approved by the adoption panel they now find that matching with a child is not as straightforward as they had hoped. It seems like children are being snapped up by other couples while somehow they're being left behind. Helped by their eccentric social worker Penny (Imelda Staunton) they are determined to do everything they can. When Nikki meets a little girl called Princess at an adoption event she knows instantly that this is the child for them. But there are obstacles to Nikki's plan that may prove insurmountable.

Season two also stars Ophelia Lovibond ("Elementary," "W1A"), Oliver Chris ("Motherland," "Four Weddings"), Sian Brooke ("Sherlock," "Good Omens"), Darren Boyd ("Killing Eve," "Luther") and Robyn Cara ("Life," "Ackley Bridge").

"Trying" is Created, Written and Executive Produced by Andy Wolton, Directed & Executive Produced by Jim O'Hanlon ("Catastrophe," "The Punisher"), Produced by Sam Pinnell, ("Motherland,""Derry Girls"), Co-Produced by Tim Mannion & Executive Produced by Josh Cole, and is produced by BBC Studios.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple