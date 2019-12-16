VIDEO: Watch a Promo for FLIRTY DANCING on Fox!

Don't miss the series premiere of FLIRTY DANCING, SUN DEC 29th only on FOX!

Watch the promo below!

Hosted by actress, producer, and dancer, Jenna Dewan, comes FLIRTY DANCING, the innovative new series that is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. Complete strangers are taught half of a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a BLIND DATE at a breathtaking location, where they will then dance together without saying a word. In this romantic approach to dating, these singles will push themselves out of their comfort zones in the hope of being swept off their feet. Will it be love at first dance?





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You