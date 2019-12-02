VIDEO: Watch a Promo for Episode Six of HIS DARK MATERIALS

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
New episodes of His Dark Materials air Mondays at 9PM on HBO.

Watch the promo below!

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living - and the dead - in their hands.

