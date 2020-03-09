VIDEO: Watch a Promo for BETTER THINGS on FX

Sam gives her friends a marital intervention.

Watch the promo for "Better Things" below.

Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, an English expat who lives across the street. Whether she's earning a living, navigating her daughters' changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

