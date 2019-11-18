VIDEO: Watch a Preview for the Next Episode of INK MASTER!
We've seen the nation's best tattooers compete for the title of Ink Master, but the best artists hold the worst grudges.
During tomorrow night's all-new episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match, it's pen vs. machine as season ten's master illustrator Matt Buck takes on technician Katie Rhoden. Gone-too-soon Gonzo takes on season Eleven loud mouth Austin Rose. Can these robbed Artists out-tattoo those who outlasted them?
The full episode of INK MASTER Grudge Match premieres tomorrow Tuesday, November 19 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.
Watch a preview below!