VIDEO: Watch a Preview for Season Three 9-1-1 on FOX

FOX has released the first trailer for season three of its hit drama 9-1-1. Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Watch the trailer below!

The provocative series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Love Hewitt ("The Client List," "Ghost Whisperer"). Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman ("Notorious," "Heroes Reborn") are featured in series regular roles.

The season three premiere of 9-1-1 takes place on September 23rd at 8/7c on FOX.





