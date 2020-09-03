VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for NO TIME TO DIE!

Bond’s (Daniel Craig) retirement in Jamaica is short-lived.

A new trailer has been released for upcoming Bond film "No Time to Die."

Watch the trailer below!

Bond's (Daniel Craig) retirement in Jamaica is short-lived when an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), comes seeking help. The former agent's mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist puts him on a COLLISION COURSE with Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious masked villain armed with new technology.

