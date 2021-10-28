VIDEO: Watch a New Clip from HIDE & SEEK Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers

A new clip from the upcoming "Hide & Seek" has been released! The film will be released in theaters, digital, and on demand on November 18, 2021.

Written and directed by Joel David Moore, the film stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jacinda Barrett, Sue Jean Kim, Mustafa Shakir, and Joe Pantoliano.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the intense psychological thriller filled with shocking twists and turns. After the death of his wealthy father, Noah seeks his outcast brother to make amends and share THE FAMILY fortune. But THE FAMILY harbors a dark secret and a series of cryptic clues will lead Noah on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most.

Watch the new clip here: