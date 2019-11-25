VIDEO: Watch a First Look Clip From TRUTH BE TOLD

Apple TV+ is excited to share a 'FIRST-LOOK' clip of its upcoming limited drama series, "Truth Be Told," featuring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. Premiering December 6, "Truth Be Told" is an eight-episode limited series starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul and Emmy-nominated Lizzy Caplan. Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, a podcaster who is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race. View the official trailer HERE

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who serves as showrunner on the series, "Truth Be Told" also stars Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones.

Tramble Spellman and Spencer serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Kristen Campo, Leonard Dick, Ben Watkins, Victor Hsu and Mikkel Norgaard. Endeavor Content serves as the studio along with Chernin Entertainment.

The first three episodes of "Truth Be Told" will premiere globally on December 6, 2019 on Apple TV+, with a new episode rolling out each week on Fridays through January 10, 2020.

Apple TV+ launched November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung smart TVs and Roku devices, as well as online at https://tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

Watch the first look below!





