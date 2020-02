Pope John III welcomes Sharon Stone to the Vatican for an enlightening conversation.

Watch the clip from "The New Pope" below!

Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy. Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star.





