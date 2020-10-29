Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Clip from WOLFWALKERS on Apple TV

Oct. 29, 2020  

In the cover of darkness, the Wolfwalkers come out to play. Discover the lost legend of the Wolfwalkers. Coming soon to theaters and on Apple TV+ December 11.

Watch a clip below!

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

