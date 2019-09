When Grover gets into a fight with a bully at school, Gemma is torn between her role as principal and wanting to protect her son.

Also, Calvin encourages Marty to stand up to his own bully, only to be shocked when he learns who it is, on "The Neighborhood," Monday, at 8/7c. Watch a clip below!

"The Neighborhood" airs on CBS.





