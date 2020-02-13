VIDEO: Watch a Camera Test for Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN!

Director Matt Reeves shared a camera test for his upcoming film, "The Batman," today. Robert Pattinson stars as the famous Caped Crusader.

Watch it below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," "Mad Max: Fury Road") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the "Hunger Games" films) as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Black Mass") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Dumbo") as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves and Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) are producing the film, with Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong Vo serving as executive producers. Reeves' behind-the-scenes creative team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser ("Lion," upcoming "Dune"); his "Planet of the Apes" production designer, James Chinlund; editors William Hoy (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Tyler Nelson ("Rememory"); Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon ("The Jungle Book"); Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy ("1917," "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker"); Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson ("1917," the "Star Wars" franchise); Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran ("1917," "Little Women," "Anna Karenina") and costume designers Glyn Dillon (the "Star Wars" franchise) and David Crossman ("1917," the "Star Wars" franchise); hair designer Zoe Tahir (upcoming "No Time to Die," "Spectre"); and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne ("1917").

Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Based on characters from DC, "The Batman" is set to open in theaters June 25, 2021 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

See the director's tweet here:





