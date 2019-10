Kristen, Ben and David are hired to evaluate Eric (Luke Judy), a seemingly psychopathic 9-year-old boy. Eric takes a liking to David, which leaves them hopeful they can curb his violent behavior. Also, Kristen is most affected by this investigation as she worries about her young daughters who lied about a horror game their grandmother, Sheryl, bought behind her back.

Evil airs Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10/9c on CBS.

