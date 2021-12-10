Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Vanessa Hudgens In a Deleted Scene From PRINCESS SWITCH 3

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Dec. 10, 2021  

Netflix has shared a new deleted scene from The Princess Switch 3.

Watch Vanessa Hudgens perform as Margaret and Stacey in the clip below!

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

The film also stars Nick Sagar, Sam Palladio, Remy Hii, and Will Kemp.

