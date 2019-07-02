VIDEO: Watch The Official Trailer For JACOB'S LADDER

After the death of his brother in Afghanistan, Jacob Singer is finally getting his life back together. He has a beautiful wife, a new born child and a successful career as surgeon in a VA hospital. When a stranger approaches him and tells him that his brother is actually alive and living in an underground shelter with other homeless vets, Jacob's life starts to unravel. He begins hallucinating, believes he is being followed by violent attackers and becomes paranoid about the truth of what really happened to his brother. When he discovers that his brother is alive and addicted to an experimental drug, he uncovers a secret he never could have been prepared for.

JACOB'S LADDER comes exclusively to Dish July 25TH, in theaters and VOD August 23RD.

The film stars Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams, Nicole Beharie, and Karla Souza.





