VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Season Three Trailer

The third season of Peacock Original THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP will premiere Thursday, March 23.

Feb. 24, 2023  

The third season of Peacock Original THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP will premiere Thursday, March 23 with a new group of fan-favorite Housewives as they head to Thailand for THE TRIP of a lifetime.

The first three episodes of the fan-favorite series will be available to stream the day of premiere, with additional episodes streaming weekly each Thursday.

The season three cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Porsha Williams "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The first two seasons of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP are currently available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the new trailer here:






