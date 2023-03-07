VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season Five Reunion Trailer

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI season five two-part reunion begins streaming Thursday, March 9 on Peacock.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin and Julia Lemigova, and fan favorites Adriana de Moura, Marysol Pattonm, and Kiki Barth for an in-person reunion.

The ladies of Miami reunite in New York City to discuss everything that happened during and after the season, including Alexia and Marysol's feud with Adriana, Nicole and Guerdy's accusations against Larsa, and Lisa's bombshell divorce.

Watch the new reunion trailer here:



