VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 14 Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion will kick off on September 11 on Bravo.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Bravo has shared the trailer for the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 reunion.

This season, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora returned. Former friend Marlo Hampton was back, and this time, holding her very own peach.

Newest Housewife Sanya Richards-Ross joined as a four-time Gold Medal Olympian, mother, wife, and businesswoman.

One of Kandi's longtime pals, Monyetta Shaw appeated this season as a friend. Monyetta is a mother to two children and a recent newlywed to her husband, Heath.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 finale will air on Sunday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. The reunion will begin the following week, on September 11 at the same time.

Watch the new trailer here:

