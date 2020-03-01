VIDEO: Watch THE GREATEST DANCER's Final Four Dance to Elton John, Coldplay, and More!

The Greatest Dancer is down to its final four performers! This week, the teams performed the following songs based on their challenges:

Team Todrick: Dancepoint have the classic Hollywood challenge and dance to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald

Team Oti: Michael and Jowita have the Dirty Dancing challenge and dance to a medley of Do You Love Me by The Contours and I've Had The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Team Matthew: Harrison has the Elton John challenge and dance to Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting) by Elton John

Team Cheryl: Lily and Joseph had the childhood dreams challenge and dance to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay

Watch the video below!

The Greatest Dancer is a competition show, featuring dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

The show features super-star dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and Pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You