VIDEO: Watch Susan Sarandon, Faith Prince & More in the Trailer for MONARCH on FOX

Monarch is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music. The series, 100%-owned by FOX Entertainment, debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC Championship, and continuing in its regular time period on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Academy Award Winner Susan Sarandon, Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, Grammy Award nominee Trace Adkins, Josh Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani star. Tony Award Winner Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell and Eva Amurri are featured in recurring roles.

In Monarch, reigning KING of COUNTRY MUSIC Albie Roman (Adkins), along with his insanely talented, but TOUGH AS NAILS wife, Queen of COUNTRY MUSIC Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), have created a COUNTRY MUSIC dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother, Luke Roman (Sasse), and sister, Gigi Roman (Ditto).

Monarch is produced by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Rauch ("Instinct," "Royal Pains") is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and top music manager Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers. Jason Ensler ("The Passage") directs and serves as an executive producer on the series premiere. Adam Anders serves as executive music producer on Monarch. The series will feature original music and covers.

Watch the trailer here: