VIDEO: Watch Stephen Graham in the Trailer for BOILING POINT

The trailer for Boiling Point, a new film starring Stephen Graham, has been released. The film will be released in theaters on November 19 on demand and streaming November 23.

On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) balances along a knife's edge as multiple personal and professional crises threaten to destroy everything he's worked for. A surprise visit from a health and safety inspector sets the staff on edge as the overbooked hotspot begins to fill with guests. Jones alternately berates and cajoles his diverse staff, trying his best to diffuse tensions between management and his crew, while catering to the ridiculous demands of customers.

The film also stars Vinette Robinson, Alice Feetham, Hannah Walters, Malachi Kirby, Izuka Hoyle, Taz Skyler, Lauryn Ajufo, Daniel Larkai, Lourdes Faberes, Jason Flemyng, and Ray Panthaki.

Stephen Graham is currently filming Netflix's film adaption of Matilda The Musical, in which he is set to play Mr. Wormwood. His other credits include Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and the Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Watch the new trailer here: