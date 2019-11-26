VIDEO: Watch Skiier Lindsey Vonn Interviewed on TODAY SHOW!

The most decorated female skier of all time, Lindsey Vonn is the focus of a new HBO documentary looking at the final races of her career. She sat down with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie to talk about her family's sacrifice, her engagement to NHL star P.K. Subban, and what comes after skiing.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You