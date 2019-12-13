VIDEO: Watch Rep. Adam Schiff Interviewed on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

In this exclusive conversation with Stephen Colbert, Congressman Adam Schiff lays out the reasons for impeachment and says that Trump risked America's national security while looking for dirt on his political opponent.

Watch the interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

