VIDEO: Watch Questlove & Black Thought Interviewed on TODAY SHOW!

Article Pixel Oct. 24, 2019  

Questlove and Black Thought from Grammy-winning band The Roots join the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about their new AMC documentary series, "Hip Hop: The Songs that Shook America."

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Watch Questlove & Black Thought Interviewed on TODAY SHOW!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at Adam Pascal in 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN
  • VIDEO: See LOVE IN HATE NATION Cast Record 'Revolution Song'
  • VIDEO: Watch Julie Andrews Read Stephen Colbert a Bedtime Story
  • VIDEO: On This Day, October 23 - PIPPIN Brings its Magic To Broadway
  • VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween