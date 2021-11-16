VIDEO: Watch Performances from the DANCING WITH THE STARS Semi-Finals

Last night was the semi-finals on Dancing With the Stars. The remaining contestants competed to make it to the finals next week, with Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, Suni Lee, Melora Hardin, and Iman Shumpert each delivering two dances throughout the evening.

Watch a full playlist of performances below. Plus, see who was sent home and who will be MAKING IT to the finals during the episodes double-elimination.

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

