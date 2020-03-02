VIDEO: Watch Paul Wesley Interviewed on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kelly Clarkson tells former "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley that she's always been into vampires and says they are "sexy." Paul Wesley counterpoints with Willem Dafoe's creepy Nosferatu character in "Shadow of the Vampire," but Kelly says even then she's still "oddly attracted" to the actor.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You