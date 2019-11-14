VIDEO: Watch Patton Oswalt on Latest Episode of HIKING WITH KEVIN

The latest episode from "SNL" legend Kevin Nealon's hit digital series "Hiking with Kevin" features Emmy-award winning comedian and comic book nerd Patton Oswalt. He discusses how being mentioned in Stephen King's latest novel "Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger" finally legitimized him with his parents.

The two also discuss how he utilized comedy to overcome his wife's death, how his daughter is adjusting to his new wife Meredith Salenger, his latest comedy special and more.

"The new Stephen King novel is out and I'm in it... He mentions me! I'm mentioned in the book so to me that is, well now I'm legitimized. Even my parents [were] like 'a Stephen King book! That's a big deal.'"

Watch below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories