VIDEO: Watch Noomi Rapace Talk About Learning English on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Noomi Rapace reveals how Jimmy basically taught her to speak English before turning the interview into a full-blown wig party.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You