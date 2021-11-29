VIDEO: Watch Nicki Minaj Host THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion

Last night, Nicki Minaj hosted the final part of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC reunion. Watch highlights from the episode, including Minaj calling out Gizelle Bryant and quizzing Candaice Dillard on the success of her recent single, below.

This season saw Gizelle Bryant's west wing dreams finally came true as the wings of love started to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal. Karen Huger's marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she celebrated the momentous occasion in a big way.

Ashley Darby is expanded her family with Baby Darby 2.0. Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she was overwhelmed. Candiace Dillard-Bassett went after her dreams with a vengeance. Dr. Wendy Osefo had a new attitude and made some massive changes. Mia Thornton joined the cast as an entrepreneur and a certified "boss."

Watch highlights here: