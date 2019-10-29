VIDEO: Watch Mark Duplass Interviewed on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2019  

Mark Duplass shares advice with young aspiring filmmakers, and talks about the Duplass brothers' feature film that has never seen the light of day and his misadventures as an independent musician.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

