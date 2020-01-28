VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Fallon Interviewed on TODAY SHOW

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon visits TODAY to share an advance sneak peek of his big SUPER BOWL commercial. In the Michelob Light ad, Jimmy shows his prowess (or lack thereof) in a variety of sports. Guest stars include John Cena and The Roots. Jimmy also talks emotionally about Kobe Bryant: "I miss him."

Watch the interview below!

